    AFN INCIRILIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Collaborative Combat Aircraft

    1, TURKEY

    08.04.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reported on the United States Air Force's plans to acquire a new type of semi-autonomous drone on August 4, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 07:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: 1, TR
    TAGS

    Drones
    USAF
    39th ABW
    CCA
    AFN Incirlik

