Georgia National Guard Fencepost Podcast - Cadaver Dog Handler Breaks Ground

In this episode of the Georgia Fencepost Podcast, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Nelson, an aircraft maintainer with the 116th Air Control Wing and cadaver dog handler with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency in his spare time, discusses his training and the intricacies of his relationship with his Belgian Malinois, Jakoby.