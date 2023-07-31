Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard Fencepost Podcast - Cadaver Dog Handler Breaks Ground

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    Georgia National Guard

    In this episode of the Georgia Fencepost Podcast, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Nelson, an aircraft maintainer with the 116th Air Control Wing and cadaver dog handler with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency in his spare time, discusses his training and the intricacies of his relationship with his Belgian Malinois, Jakoby.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 10:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:35
