Bedrock Podcast: Roberto Guerrero

On this episode of the Bedrock Podcast, we speak with Mr. Roberto I. Guerrero, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy. We talk all things MEEP, fuel savings, and leveraging technology for both.