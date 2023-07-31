Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bedrock Podcast: Roberto Guerrero

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of the Bedrock Podcast, we speak with Mr. Roberto I. Guerrero, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy. We talk all things MEEP, fuel savings, and leveraging technology for both.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 10:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:55:05
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Bedrock Podcast: Roberto Guerrero, by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dover air force base
    dover
    bedrock
    436th Airlift Wing
    innovation

