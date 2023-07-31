The Fit Chap - Spiritually Fit and Crushing It

CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps sits down with CH (LTC) Chris Bryan, the National Guard liaison to the US Institute for Religious Leadership. Together, they discuss the need to be strongly rooted in one's faith and theology before starting CHBOLC. Through shared experiences, they talk about how to spiritually thrive in the midst of challenges that could potentially cause chaplains to forsake their convictions and diminish their ministry effectiveness.