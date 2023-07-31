Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fit Chap - Spiritually Fit and Crushing It

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps sits down with CH (LTC) Chris Bryan, the National Guard liaison to the US Institute for Religious Leadership. Together, they discuss the need to be strongly rooted in one's faith and theology before starting CHBOLC. Through shared experiences, they talk about how to spiritually thrive in the midst of challenges that could potentially cause chaplains to forsake their convictions and diminish their ministry effectiveness.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 20:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:25:36
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fit Chap - Spiritually Fit and Crushing It, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chaplain

    56O Chaplain

    TAGS

    chaplains
    army
    CHBOLC
    USA-IRL

