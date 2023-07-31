Fort Meade Declassified Ep 77 Col. Sapp One Year Reflection

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Fort Meade Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Sapp and Mrs. Heather Sapp to talk about their experiences at Fort Meade.
|08.01.2023
|08.02.2023 09:07
|Newscasts
|75722
|2308/DOD_109800508.mp3
|00:31:35
|2023
|Podcast
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|5
|0
|0
