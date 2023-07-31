Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Leadership Through Cinema and Joint Training Event

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2023

    Audio by Spc. Jacob Nunez 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the 8th Fighter Wing's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility office's new leadership experience "Leadership through Cinema" and highlighting joint training events on Kunsan Air Base. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Jacob Núñez)

    TAGS

    Korea
    Kunsan
    38th Fighter Group
    8FW
    DEIA

