This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the 8th Fighter Wing's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility office's new leadership experience "Leadership through Cinema" and highlighting joint training events on Kunsan Air Base. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Jacob Núñez)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 23:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75710
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109799132.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Leadership Through Cinema and Joint Training Event, by SPC Jacob Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT