    DINFOS Live - Episode 27 - Motion Graphics

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper       

    On DINFOS Live Episode 27 we discuss Motion Graphics with DINFOS Instructor, U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Matthew Duncker.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 13:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:56
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    This work, DINFOS Live - Episode 27 - Motion Graphics, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    media
    Live
    Navy
    motion
    motion graphics
    DINFOS Live

