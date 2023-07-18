Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast — Exceptional Family Member Program Standardization Background and Summary

Learn about recent changes and enhancements to the Exceptional Family Member Program.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jen Wong, program analyst with the Office of Special Needs. Ms. Wong provides the history of the standardization of EFMP across the services and describes how the effort will improve the experience for families enrolled in the program. This podcast is the first in a series that delves into each of the areas of EFMP that have been standardized.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/special-needs/efmp/ to learn about the resources and support available to families with special needs.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes for military families with special medical and/or educational needs and the leaders and providers who serve them by visiting the Office of Special Needs Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/efmpfeedback.



