    Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast — Exceptional Family Member Program Standardization Background and Summary

    06.26.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about recent changes and enhancements to the Exceptional Family Member Program.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jen Wong, program analyst with the Office of Special Needs. Ms. Wong provides the history of the standardization of EFMP across the services and describes how the effort will improve the experience for families enrolled in the program. This podcast is the first in a series that delves into each of the areas of EFMP that have been standardized.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/special-needs/efmp/ to learn about the resources and support available to families with special needs.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes for military families with special medical and/or educational needs and the leaders and providers who serve them by visiting the Office of Special Needs Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/efmpfeedback.

    The Office of Special Needs EFMP podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 10:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75694
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109797004.mp3
    Length: 00:12:50
    Album Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast
    Track # 13
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast — Exceptional Family Member Program Standardization Background and Summary, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

