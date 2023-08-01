Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat 31 July - 01 August 2023

    BAHRAIN

    07.30.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering the IMSC P-8 Flight over Arabian Gulf, 5th Fleet In focus with QM2 Hernandez and FFSC Celebrate their 44th Anniversary. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 08:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75687
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109795836.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat 31 July - 01 August 2023, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN BAHRAIN
    NEWSCASTS
    BAHRAIN BEAT

