    Chevrons - Ep 025 - Three Command Chiefs

    Chevrons - Ep 025 - Three Command Chiefs

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode of Chevrons, we speak to the three Command Chiefs of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Chief Sean Sullivan from the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Chief Christopher Hirl of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, and Chief Stephen Jeffers of the 104th Fighter Wing join the panel to discuss the many enlisted development opportunities available in the Commonwealth. From next month's TIME conference, to the newly created FIRST program and other great opportunities - tune in for a great discussion about enlisted issues.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 14:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:16
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 025 - Three Command Chiefs, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    development
    ccc
    command chief
    time
    first
    ccm

