Chevrons - Ep 025 - Three Command Chiefs

In this episode of Chevrons, we speak to the three Command Chiefs of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Chief Sean Sullivan from the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Chief Christopher Hirl of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, and Chief Stephen Jeffers of the 104th Fighter Wing join the panel to discuss the many enlisted development opportunities available in the Commonwealth. From next month's TIME conference, to the newly created FIRST program and other great opportunities - tune in for a great discussion about enlisted issues.