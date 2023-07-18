Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers to the Corps- Weekly Ranger Minute form Grace

    WILKESBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Audio by Avery Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Listen to Grace as she tells you about some of our partner agencies at W. Kerr Scott Lake in Wilkesboro, NC.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 13:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:04:38
    Artist Grace Trimble
    Location: WILKESBORO, NC, US 
    Hometown: WILKESBORO, NC, US
    Water Sports

    water safety partner agencies

