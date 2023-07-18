DJ Katie and DJ Renaissance are joined by Safety Director Mark Cradock, to discuss some of the hazards that come with the summer months. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean J. Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 03:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75640
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109790200.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:03
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wellness Wednesday 26July, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT