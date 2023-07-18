Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Ball Radiothon

    Navy Ball Radiothon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    07.26.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    230726-N-DO281-1002 - A radio spot informing listeners the upcoming radiothon for the Navy Ball on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 13:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75629
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109788665.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Ball Radiothon, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GTMO
    Navy Ball
    Radiothon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT