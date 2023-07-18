Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 18

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 18

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    This episode is about a new CFAY program called Sponsorship on Demand, a virtual town hall aimed at welcoming and informing new arrivals to Yokosuka.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 01:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75604
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109785067.mp3
    Length: 00:18:20
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 18, by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ombudsman
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ
    AOB

