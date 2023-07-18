Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #58

    07.24.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    126th Comptroller Flight, Master Sgt. Dan Welker is our guest. He talks about his time in the Air Force and the process of switching over to the Illinois Air National Guard.

    Healthy Behavior & Weight Loss program registration:
    Cathy Takacs, RD LDN 618-256-7138
    cathy.takacs.civ@health.mil

    126th Military Family Readiness NewsLetter:
    126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil

    Roll Call: 126rollcall@gmail.com

    Category: Newscasts
    Genre Podcast
    TAGS

    Podcast
    National Guard

