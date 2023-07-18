Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Foundation of Trust in Relationships (News Update)

    Foundation of Trust in Relationships (News Update)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.19.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    PCS season can be a catalyst of stress to military members and their families. Chaplain Christian Nisonger, the chaplain resource manager with the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke with Armed Forces Network Kaiserslautern about the importance of trust in relationships. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 06:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75585
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109778325.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foundation of Trust in Relationships (News Update), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Relationships
    Mental Health
    Trust
    Chaplain
    Army
    KMC Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT