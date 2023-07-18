Foundation of Trust in Relationships (News Update)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75585" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

PCS season can be a catalyst of stress to military members and their families. Chaplain Christian Nisonger, the chaplain resource manager with the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke with Armed Forces Network Kaiserslautern about the importance of trust in relationships. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)