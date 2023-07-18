230720-N-CR158-1002 - A radio spot informing listeners of the upcoming Back-to-School block party hosted by GTMO MWR, on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 20:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75576
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109777640.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO MWR Back-to-School Block Party, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
