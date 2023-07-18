The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 18: U.S. v. Lattin & U.S. v. Shields, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)

Both these cases explore the reasonableness of the Government’s search of an Accused’s cellular phone. CAAF looks at both the reasonableness of the methodologies of these searches and whether the exclusionary rule should be applied to evidence found during the searches of the cellular phones in these cases.



