    Raven Conversations: Episode 87 Becoming a Pilot with WO1 Catherine Trujillo

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Audio by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, WO1 Catherine Trujillo, a member of the 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, C Co talks about her experience in becoming a pilot in the Washington National Guard. Regardless of the hurdles that were set in her path, she was able to overcome those obstacles in order to achieve her lifelong dream to fly.

    "Don't ever tell yourself that you can't, other people will tell you that enough." -WO1 Catherine Trujillo

