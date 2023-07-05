The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 3 - Mr. Scott McAffry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75564" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians and contractor support teammates across the globe. This is the second installment of a two-part series on CON-IT. In Episode 3 we sit down with our Chief of Contracting Business Systems, Mr. Scott McAffry, to continue the conversation about CON-IT.



For more information about BES visit www.airforcebes.af.mil