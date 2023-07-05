Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 3 - Mr. Scott McAffry

    MONTGOMERY , AL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Audio by Business and Enterprise Systems 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians and contractor support teammates across the globe. This is the second installment of a two-part series on CON-IT. In Episode 3 we sit down with our Chief of Contracting Business Systems, Mr. Scott McAffry, to continue the conversation about CON-IT.

    For more information about BES visit www.airforcebes.af.mil

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 14:34
    Location: MONTGOMERY , AL, US 
    This work, The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 3 - Mr. Scott McAffry, by Business and Enterprise Systems, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

