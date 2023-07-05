The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians and contractor support teammates across the globe. This is the second installment of a two-part series on CON-IT. In Episode 3 we sit down with our Chief of Contracting Business Systems, Mr. Scott McAffry, to continue the conversation about CON-IT.
For more information about BES visit www.airforcebes.af.mil
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 14:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Audio ID:
|75564
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109776095.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY , AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 3 - Mr. Scott McAffry, by Business and Enterprise Systems, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Materiel Command
LEAVE A COMMENT