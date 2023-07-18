A 15 second radio spot about the free Hoobastank concert being held at the Ramstein Enlisted Club parking lot on August 4th, 2023. The even starts at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 09:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75562
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109775902.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hoobastank Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT