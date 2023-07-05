The Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package of up to $800 million aimed at providing key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations and defend against Russia's war of aggression.
&
Capt. John Randazzo relieved Capt. James Stewart as the commanding officer of NSA Naples.
The ceremony featured guest speaker Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 07:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75480
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109762931.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|news
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio News: Ukraine AID Package & NSA Naples Change of Command, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT