    AFN Radio News: Ukraine AID Package & NSA Naples Change of Command

    ITALY

    07.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    The Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package of up to $800 million aimed at providing key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations and defend against Russia's war of aggression.
    &
    Capt. John Randazzo relieved Capt. James Stewart as the commanding officer of NSA Naples.
    The ceremony featured guest speaker Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 07:01
    Category: Newscasts
