The NCO Journal Team discuss "Future Weapons Technology of 2040," an article written by Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hartzell on the necessary advances of Artificial Intelligence and Automation in weapons for the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 16:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75468
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109761504.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:26
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 55 - Future Weapons Technology of 2040, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT