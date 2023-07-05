Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 76. JAGs on the Job: Military Justice & Discipline

In this episode, Major Laura Quaco talks with Lieutenant Colonel Dane Horne and Major Allison Gish about their experiences serving as judge advocates in the United States Air Force, and more specifically, working in military justice and discipline capacities. Over the coming months, there will be two more episodes in this "JAGs on the Job" series--one episode will be focused on civil law and the other on operations and international law.
Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil. And don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.
|07.13.2023
|07.13.2023 17:09
|Newscasts
|75465
|2307/DOD_109761077.mp3
|00:33:49
|Maj Laura Quaco/Lt Col Dane Horne/Maj Allison Gish
|AFJAGS Podcast
|2023
|Podcast
|US
|9
|0
|0
