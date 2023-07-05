On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian Spc. Horton, Spc. Catoe and Staff Sgt. Weaver from the Public Affairs office talks about the ins and outs of requesting public affairs support and everything in between! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver, Spc. Ana-Grace and Spc. Turner Horton, with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 14:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75464
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109760895.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:07
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 141, by SPC Turner Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
