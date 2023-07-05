Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 141

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 141

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Audio by Spc. Turner Horton 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian Spc. Horton, Spc. Catoe and Staff Sgt. Weaver from the Public Affairs office talks about the ins and outs of requesting public affairs support and everything in between! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver, Spc. Ana-Grace and Spc. Turner Horton, with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    TAGS

    honoring heroes
    South Carolina National Guard
    university of South Carolina
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast

