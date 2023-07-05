Palmetto Guardian - Episode 141

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian Spc. Horton, Spc. Catoe and Staff Sgt. Weaver from the Public Affairs office talks about the ins and outs of requesting public affairs support and everything in between! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver, Spc. Ana-Grace and Spc. Turner Horton, with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.