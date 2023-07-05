The Quill & Sword| Mentorship Matters Ep 2: Interview with LTG (Ret.) Flora Darpino

In this episode of the Mentorship Matters podcast, COL Rob Abbott, the Army JAG Corps’ Leadership Center Director, interviews LTG (R) Flora Darpino, the 39th Judge Advocate General of the Army. This interview took place at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School in Charlottesville, VA during the 2nd annual MG Gray and LTC Propp-Fowle Lecture on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. To learn more about the Army JAG Corps’ Leadership Center and to access additional resources please visit https://tjaglcs.army.mil/center/leadership-center or https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp.