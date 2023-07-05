Eagle Radio News is the American Forces Network Diego Garcia’s official radio newscast. It is produced by U.S. Navy Sailors stationed onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. ERN airs hourly from AFN Diego Garcia on local radio and television services. This episode of ERN: Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia hosts the Big Moe Cason Cookout.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 00:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75446
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109759162.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Artist
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Radio News Diego Garcia: NSF Diego Garcia BBQ Cookout, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT