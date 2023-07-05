230712-N-DN657-1002 - A radio spot informing NAS Guantanamo Bay listeners of the beat the heat weight lift challenge at the denich fitness center. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zach Guth)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 18:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75443
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109758586.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Beat the heat challenge, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
