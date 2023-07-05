230712-N-CR158-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners of the Long Drive Competition put on by GTMO MWR at the Lateral Hazard Golf Course on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 15:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75439
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109758155.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
