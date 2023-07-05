Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUBIST S6E10: The Impact of Depression and Post-Traumatic Stress on TBI 

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Impact of Depression and Post-Traumatic Stress on Manual and Ocular Motor Performance in Service Members with a history of mild traumatic brain injury." An article pr written by Dr. Lars Hungerford and colleagues and published in the journal Brain Injury in May of 2023. Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lars Hungerford, a senior clinical research director at TBICoE in San Diego.

    Article Citation: Hungerford, L., Agtarap, S., & Ettenhofer, M. (2023). Impact of depression and post-traumatic stress on manual and oculomotor performance in service members with a history of mild TBI. Brain injury, 37(8), 680–688. https://doi.org/10.1080/02699052.2023.2210293

    Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37204183/

    CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

