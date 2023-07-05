230711-N-DN657-1001 - A radio news story covering the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay soccer competition. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 17:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75421
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109755602.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Soccer and Motorcycle safety, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT