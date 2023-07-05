Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News Update - Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Health visits LRMC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.11.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson and Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, visited Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany on July 10th 2023. This was Dr. Martinez-Lopez first visit as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and wanted to focus on military medical readiness. (Air Force Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert reports)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 09:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75415
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109754478.mp3
    Length: 00:03:33
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News Update - Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Health visits LRMC, by SGT Kevin Henderson and SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Readiness
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Health Affairs
    LRMC

