Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, visited Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany on July 10th 2023. This was Dr. Martinez-Lopez first visit as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and wanted to focus on military medical readiness. (Air Force Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert reports)
This work, News Update - Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Health visits LRMC, by SGT Kevin Henderson and SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
