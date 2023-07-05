Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: AFPC Update

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    07.11.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reported an update on the Air Force's shortfall in the Fiscal Year 2023 Military Personnel Appropriation driven by higher-than-projected personnel costs July 11, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. Headquarters Air Force is directing actions to be taken now to avoid exhausting funds. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 07:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75413
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109754126.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: AFPC Update, by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    39 ABW
    AFPC

