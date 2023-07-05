Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC News Update - Summer Safety Vehicle test

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.06.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The summer heatwave is hitting the KMC. Living overseas, service members buy used vehicles for the overseas tour. Giving some safety tips to help services members keep there car running in the extreme heat. (SGT Kevin Henderson Reports

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 07:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75404
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109751617.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
