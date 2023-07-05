The Contracting Experience Episode 47: Contract Data Specialist Positions

In this episode, we sit down with Rob Lorton, Branch Chief for Data eUtilization within the Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Digital Division. Rob talks about the vision for the new Contract Data Specialist positions that were created in Air Force Contracting. He discusses expectations of the responsibilities and experience level of the positions. Rob also gives insight into where you can start if you’re interested in a Contract Data Specialist position.
Acronyms:
CDS – Contract Data Specialist
