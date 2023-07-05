The Contracting Experience Episode 47: Contract Data Specialist Positions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75396" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we sit down with Rob Lorton, Branch Chief for Data eUtilization within the Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Digital Division. Rob talks about the vision for the new Contract Data Specialist positions that were created in Air Force Contracting. He discusses expectations of the responsibilities and experience level of the positions. Rob also gives insight into where you can start if you’re interested in a Contract Data Specialist position.



Acronyms:

CDS – Contract Data Specialist



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.