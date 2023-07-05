Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience Episode 47: Contract Data Specialist Positions

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    In this episode, we sit down with Rob Lorton, Branch Chief for Data eUtilization within the Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Digital Division. Rob talks about the vision for the new Contract Data Specialist positions that were created in Air Force Contracting. He discusses expectations of the responsibilities and experience level of the positions. Rob also gives insight into where you can start if you’re interested in a Contract Data Specialist position.

    Acronyms:
    CDS – Contract Data Specialist

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

