This is a two-minute news update detailing U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's stance on Summer safety and mitigation efforts as well as the 86th Force Support Squadron's hosting of Freedom Fest on Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 07:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75389
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109748374.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Summer Safety and Events, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
