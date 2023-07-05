Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Summer Safety and Events

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a two-minute news update detailing U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's stance on Summer safety and mitigation efforts as well as the 86th Force Support Squadron's hosting of Freedom Fest on Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 07:59
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, KMC Update - Summer Safety and Events, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    KMC
    Summer Safety
    Freedom Fest
    86th Force Support Squadron
    86th FSS

