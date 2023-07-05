Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Taking Ownership

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Taking Ownership

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.07.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on how ownership is essential for being a great leader within the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 07:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75386
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109748322.mp3
    Length: 00:02:43
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Taking Ownership, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #31stFighterWing #AFN #AFNAviano

