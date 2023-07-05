AFN Aviano Radio News: Breaking Language Barriers

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Vicini Americani partnering with Giovani in Movimento to bring English speaking service members into Italian summer camps to help children learn English. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 07:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75385
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109748321.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
