Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pasta Night at Italian Gardens

    Pasta Night at Italian Gardens

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230622-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 22, 2023) A radio spot advertising the Italian Gardens restaurant at Club Alliance on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 21:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75368
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109747910.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Radio Ad
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pasta Night at Italian Gardens, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    CFAY
    Pasta
    Deals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT