230622-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 22, 2023) A radio spot advertising the Italian Gardens restaurant at Club Alliance on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 21:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75368
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109747910.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Radio Ad
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pasta Night at Italian Gardens, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT