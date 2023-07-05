American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed 1st Lt. Morgan Davis, 39th Health Care Operations Squadron readiness command support staff flight commander, about the functions of the 39th HCOS at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2023. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 08:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75340
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109746186.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: 39th Health Care Operations Squadron, by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT