    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: 39th Health Care Operations Squadron

    1, TURKEY

    06.30.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed 1st Lt. Morgan Davis, 39th Health Care Operations Squadron readiness command support staff flight commander, about the functions of the 39th HCOS at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2023. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    AUDIO INFO

