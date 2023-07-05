Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Splash Bash SPOT

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.17.2023

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin highlighting the "Summer Splash Bash" event aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 17, 2023. AFN Iwakuni provided the broadcast to inform and entertain audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 03:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75327
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109746008.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    radio
    AFN
    Splash
    Motivation
    Summer

