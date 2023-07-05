A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin highlighting the "Summer Splash Bash" event aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 17, 2023. AFN Iwakuni provided the broadcast to inform and entertain audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 03:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75327
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109746008.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Summer Splash Bash SPOT, by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
