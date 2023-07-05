The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 17: U.S. v. Witt, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)

In this case, CAAF consider an improper sentencing argument, specifically looking at and applying the test for prejudice from improper sentencing arguments. MAJ Dustin Morgan and LtCol David Segraves provide an overview of the case and key takeaways for military justice practitioners.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
