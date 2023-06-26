Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Pop ROCKS Band

    1, TURKEY

    06.30.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed members from the Pop ROCKS band at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2023. Pop ROCKS has partnered with AFN and the USO multiple times a year to perform for troops stationed all over the globe. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 07:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Pop ROCKS Band, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    community
    music
    band
    popROCKS

