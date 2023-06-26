American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed members from the Pop ROCKS band at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2023. Pop ROCKS has partnered with AFN and the USO multiple times a year to perform for troops stationed all over the globe. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 07:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75303
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109743576.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Pop ROCKS Band, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
