    Exercise Golden Anvil 23 Radio News

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    06.23.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    AFN Vicenza Radio News for Exercise Golden Anvil 23

    Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    173rd Airborne Brigade Sky Soldiers Bosnia and Herzegovina StrongerTogether SETAF-AF Golden Anvil 23

