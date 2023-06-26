Carmen gives you some information about the different agencies that assist us with water safety and gives some great water safety advice.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 13:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75277
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109742129.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Artist
|Wilmington District Environmental Education Team
|Album
|Weekly Ranger Minute
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|outdoor recreation
|Location:
|VA, US
|Hometown:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Weekly Ranger Minute from Carmen, by Avery Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
