    Weekly Ranger Minute from Carmen

    07.03.2023

    Audio by Avery Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Carmen gives you some information about the different agencies that assist us with water safety and gives some great water safety advice.

    As always, leave us a comment or review! We would love to hear your feedback. Also reach out to us at our respective lake social media pages!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weekly Ranger Minute from Carmen, by Avery Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

