Marine Minute: Innovation Oasis II

I’M LANCE CORPORAL JOSHUA MUNSEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U-S CENTRAL COMMAND’S “INNOVATION OASIS II” CONCLUDED -MAY 25TH, 2023, AND THE WINNER OF THE COMPETITION WAS MARINE CORPS SERGEANT STEVEN MATSUNAGA. HIS WINNING SUBMISSION WAS A TOTAL FORCE DEPLOYMENT DASHBOARD.



A T-F-D-D HELPS EXPEDITE THE ANALYSIS AND QUALITY CONTROL OF LARGE QUANTITIES OF RECORDS.



INNOVATION OASIS IS A D.O.D WIDE “SHARK TANK” LIKE COMPETITION THAT SHOWCASES SERVICEMEMBER’S INVENTIONS AND IDEAS.



SERGEANT MATSUNAGA, A 0511 SAID QUOTE IF YOU TAKE TIME TO FULLY UNDERSTAND THE PROBLEM, COME UP WITH A SOLUTION, AND YOU’RE WILLING TO ADVOCATE FOR THAT IDEA WHETHER IT’S A PRODUCT OR POLICY CHANGE. I’VE NEVER MET A LEADER THAT’S NOT WILLING TO EMBRACE CHANGE FOR THE SAKE OF IMPROVEMENT.



FOR WINNING THE COMPETITION, HE WAS AWARED THE DEFENSE MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL, AND WILL BE ABLE TO ATTEND ANY MILITARY SCHOOL OF HIS CHOOSING.



CONGRATULATIONS SERGEANT MATSUNAGA! AND THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.