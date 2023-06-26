Sgt. Shamel Joyner hosted the Afternoon Hangout on June 22, 2023 for AFN Bavaria's the Eagle.
The Afternoon Hangout is the afternoon radio show from 2 PM to 6 PM for AFN Bavaria and is broadcast to the United States Army Garrison Bavaria and United States Army Garrison Ansbach communities.
The recording was broadcast on June 22, 2023
Radio DJ: SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 10:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75257
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109739078.mp3
|Length:
|00:59:29
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bavaria Afternoon Hangout June 22, 2023 2 PM - 3 PM, by SSG Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT