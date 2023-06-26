AFN Bavaria Afternoon Hangout June 22, 2023 2 PM - 3 PM

Sgt. Shamel Joyner hosted the Afternoon Hangout on June 22, 2023 for AFN Bavaria's the Eagle.



The Afternoon Hangout is the afternoon radio show from 2 PM to 6 PM for AFN Bavaria and is broadcast to the United States Army Garrison Bavaria and United States Army Garrison Ansbach communities.



The recording was broadcast on June 22, 2023

Radio DJ: SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria