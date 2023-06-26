Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Bavaria Afternoon Hangout June 22, 2023 2 PM - 3 PM

    AFN Bavaria Afternoon Hangout June 22, 2023 2 PM - 3 PM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    Sgt. Shamel Joyner hosted the Afternoon Hangout on June 22, 2023 for AFN Bavaria's the Eagle.

    The Afternoon Hangout is the afternoon radio show from 2 PM to 6 PM for AFN Bavaria and is broadcast to the United States Army Garrison Bavaria and United States Army Garrison Ansbach communities.

    The recording was broadcast on June 22, 2023
    Radio DJ: SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75257
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109739078.mp3
    Length: 00:59:29
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bavaria Afternoon Hangout June 22, 2023 2 PM - 3 PM, by SSG Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    @AFNEurope
    @AFNBavaria
    @ServingAmerica'sBest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT