Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firework Safety (News Update)

    Firework Safety (News Update)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    06.30.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    As the Kaiserslautern Military Community prepares for Independence Day, they are encouraged to handle fireworks in a safe way. The Department of Homeland Security released guidelines for those who choose to maneuver fireworks. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 06:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75252
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109738796.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firework Safety (News Update), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Independence Day

    TAGS

    Safety
    Fireworks
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT