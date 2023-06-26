Chief of Staff answers questions at European armies conference

U.S. Army Gen. James McConville, chief of staff, U.S. Army, speaks about the Conference of European Armies (CEA), modernization, and recruitment, June 22, 2023, during the 30th annual CEA in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, DE. This is the last time McConville will attend the CEA as Chief of Staff. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)