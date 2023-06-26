Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Habitat for Packmanity and Onboarding New Personal Financial Counselor

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Destani Matheny 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosting a Habitat for Packmanity and the arrival of a new Personal Financial Counselor. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 20:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75154
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109733197.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Habitat for Packmanity and Onboarding New Personal Financial Counselor, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Kunsan
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    8th CES
    Personal Financial Counselor
    PFE

