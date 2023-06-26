This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosting a Habitat for Packmanity and the arrival of a new Personal Financial Counselor. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Habitat for Packmanity and Onboarding New Personal Financial Counselor, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
